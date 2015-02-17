Waves releases dbx 160 compressor/limiter plugin

The dbx 160 is frequently hailed as one of the finest drum compressor/limiters ever, and Waves has now announced that its plugin version, which was launched at NAMM 2015, is now available.

Said to be a "meticulous model" of the original hardware, Waves' version was developed in collaboration with dbx and offers additional features such as an MS Matrix, mix and noise controls, and a stereo component.

Find out more in the video above. dbx 160 is currently available for $99 from the Waves website (the regular price is $150) and comes in VST, AU, RTAS and AAX formats for PC and Mac.