Waves puts two Wurlitzer pianos into its Electric 200 plugin

Having already emulated the Fender Rhodes with its Electric 88 software, Waves has now turned its attention to the Wurlitzer with the Electric 200, a new sample-based version of the instrument.

This actually emulates two 200-model Wurlys, each of which has its own distinct tone. You can also dial in additional sampled sounds of the piano's internal mechanism (hammer and key noises, for example).

Electric 200 comes with effects, a compressor, a limiter and an amp, and is designed to produce both the classic tones we're all familiar with and more experimental sounds.

Find out more on the Waves website, where Electric 200 can currently be purchased for $39 (regular price is $69). It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX plugin formats and also works standalone. Electric 88 can use their presets in this instrument, too.