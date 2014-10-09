Waves and Abbey Road release EMI TG12345 channel strip plugin

Waves has released its latest Abbey Road-branded plugin, the EMI TG12345. This is a channel strip that's designed to emulate the classic console of the same name that was used by The Beatles, Pink Floyd and many others in the '60s and '70s.

Waves reckons it's captured every celebrated feature of the original console, including the harmonic distortion, hum and noise of the mic preamp, the bass and treble EQ bands from the mic cassette, the presence EQ band from the console's group/main section, and the lush-sounding spreader. And, of course, there's that famous limiter/compressor.

All the routing options from all versions of the TG12345 are included, and additional features have been added, too. These include a high-pass filter on the compressor's sidechain, a mix control in the dynamics section for easy parallel compression/limiting, and a drive control.

There's an intro video above and a tutorial video below, and you can find out even more about the TG12345 on the Waves website. The plugin is available to buy in all major formats for $99.

Waves/Abbey Road EMI TG12345 features