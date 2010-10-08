Warehouse Project 2010 hits Manchester

The annual series runs from now until New Year in Manchester.

The end of last month (September 23 to be precise) saw the launch of Manchester's annual Warehouse Project series of clubnights and gigs. The events, which run from now until just after New Year, all take place in a disused warehouse space near to Manchester's Piccadilly Station.

As with previous years, the 2010 run sees the WHP organisers bring an impressive, diverse line-up to the city that takes in big names in house, dubstep, techno, hip-hop and rock music.

Each weekend over the next three months sees the warehouse hosting two events, each with a different host/curator with headliners including MIA, dubstep supergroup Magnetic Man, Four Tet, Andy C, High Contrast, Doom and Manchester indie band Doves.

Along with the variety of hosts, headliners and the huge number of DJs and live acts, several DJs take up residencies, making appearances across several different nights. 2010 sees residencies from DJs including Joy Orbison and Jamie XX (founding member of mercury winners The XX).

For full line-up info and to book tickets head over to the Warehouse Project site. We at MusicRadar will be bringing you more coverage and info on the events over the coming weeks, so stay tuned.