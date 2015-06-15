Waldorf releases Attack Drums for iPad

Some 14 years after it made its debut on desktop platforms and having been announced at NAMM 2015, Waldorf's Attack drum synth has now been released as an iPad app.

Promising a sound engine that's capable of producing a wide range of drum tones and a 16-step sequencer, Attack Drums also comes with its own effects. Waldorf's Phrase Vocoder technology (which is controlled by written text) is onboard, too.

Although it's designed for drums, Attack is also said to be capable of producing bass, lead and polysynth tones as well, and comes with an interface that's been optimised for touch.

You can buy Waldorf Attack Drums now on the Apple App Store. It costs £10.99/$14.99.

Waldorf Attack Drums for iPad features