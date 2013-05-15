VST/AU plugin instrument/effect round-up: Week 64
When we're 64
Delay, distortion and guitar processing plugins clash head-on with a new synth in our latest round-up, which sees us turn 64 (will you still need us, will you still feed us..?). What could possibly happen? Read on to find out.
Inear Display Oxymore
A delay plugin that also throws stutter, low-pass filter and modulation effects into the signal path. As such, it can be used not only to generate classic delay effects but also for more wild processing tricks.
Reveal Sound Spire
Spire comes billed as “a software polyphonic synthesizer that combines powerful sound engine modulation and flexible architecture”. It offers four oscillators, four LFOs, four envelopes and a variety of effects.
Acidgrooves Orange Krush
Designed for “easy sonic destruction”, we’re told that this distortion processor can produce everything from warm saturation to crushing overdrive. There are three overdrive stages, configurable distortion bias and an additional saturation stage.
Aegean Music Amp Vision
A guitar processing suite that gives you 28 amps, ten effects pedals, cabinet simulations and a customisable library of presets. The amps are inspired by both classic and modern models, while a wide range of stompbox bases is covered.
