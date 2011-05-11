VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 9
Nine new tools
Our latest round-up of new plug-in toys is a catch-up fest from the past three weeks, so there’s plenty to get your teeth into: one instrument and eight new processing tools, to be precise.
FabFilter Pro-G
The latest in FabFilter’s range of ‘Pro’ plug-ins is a gate/expander that gives you five algorithms to work with. There are flexible routing options (including mid/side processing and an external sidechain input) and the operational features that are common to all FabFilter plug-ins.
PSP Audioware PSP oldTimerME
Compression and limiting are the names of the game here, and you actually get two plug-ins for your money. oldTimerME is designed for “demanding track and program compression, limiting and mastering processing,” while oldTimer should be called upon for more simple “track or program compression and limiting”.
Sound Magic Imperial Grand
Offering a dark, rich Bösendorfer-style sound, Imperial Grand is based on a physical modelling engine and uses its own Artificial Intelligence Assistant to help you set up the instrument for your particular MIDI keyboard. There’s also a built-in convolution reverb engine.
Nomad Factory Echoes
Echoes is designed to give you the sound of five classic delay units: Echoplex 1, Echoplex 3, Tel-Ray Oilcan Delay, Electro Harmonix Deluxe Memory Man and Boss DM-2 Analog Delay. It’s also designed to be easy to use, giving you just a few controls to work with. Get it before 15 May to take advantage of the introductory pricing.
Tube Tech Classic Channel
The Classic Channel is billed as “a new take on a vintage channel strip” and comprises Tube Tech’s CL 1B compressor, the PE 1C EQ and the new ME 1B EQ. This last component emulates Pultec’s MEQ-5 midrange EQ and is also available on its own priced $199.
Scuffham Amps S-Gear
This suite of tools for guitarists promises to deliver three world-class amp designs, state of the art convolution-based cabinet emulation, a warm, musical delay processor and an intuitive interface. A Mac version is currently in development.
De La Mancha Strip T's
We’re back in channel strip territory here: Strip T sports a gate, a low-cut filter, 3-band EQ, a soft-knee compressor and a soft/hard clipper. There’s metering, too, and you can turn off any stages that you’re not using to save on CPU usage.
DMG Audio Compassion
This is a comprehensive dynamics processing tool that the developer believes offers an unprecedented level of flexibility. It’s capable of various types of compression and also contains EQs and Transient Shaper and Clip Limiter modules. A 10% discount is being offered until the end of May.
A.O.M. Wave Shredder
If you want to do bad things to your audio, Wave Shredder might be able to help you out. Its toolset comprises Rate Reducer, Zero-Time Gate, Waveform Cut&Fold, Chopper and Bit Crusher. If you can’t mess your sounds up with that lot, you won’t be able to do it with anything.