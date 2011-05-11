VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 9

Our latest round-up of new plug-in toys is a catch-up fest from the past three weeks, so there’s plenty to get your teeth into: one instrument and eight new processing tools, to be precise.

Also check out these regularly updated features:

The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.