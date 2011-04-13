VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 7
New synths and effects
Last week’s Frankfurt Musikmesse wasn’t exactly awash with new plug-ins, but away from the show floor, developers have been releasing synth and effects. Read on to find out what they are.
Blue Cat Audio MB-7 Mixer
This isn’t a mixer in the traditional sense; it splits an audio signal into several frequency bands that you can then mix as if they were separate tracks. Each band has bypass, mute and solo controls, while you can also adjust their gain and ‘stereoness’.
The Lower Rhythm D-15/2
This second version of the vintage-style analogue drum machine features several refinements, including a redesigned GUI, a redesigned amp with bit crushing and drive stages and a 40% reduction in CPU usage. There are new and reworked presets, too.
M-RGT psyBOX
Billed as a “space atmospheric soundscape generator,” psyBOX is designed for ambient producers. Press play and it automatically starts running - it uses samples as “a source of spectra, splitting them into multiple grains-micro waves andcombining them in clusters”. So now you know.
HG Fortune Altair 4 Pro
Staying on the other-worldly theme, this is a ‘sci-fi sounds lab’ that’s designed particularly for anyone who makes sci-fi, suspense, horror or fantasy soundtracks and needs FX sounds. It was partly inspired by 1956 movie Forbidden Planet; Altair 4 was the name of said planet.