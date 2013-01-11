VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 58
New year - new releases
The 2013 Winter NAMM show is just around the corner, but for software companies, launching new products is a year-round enterprise.
So here’s our first plug-in round-up of 2013, which is fit to bursting with new releases from the past few weeks.
Exponential Audio PheonixVerb and R2
Two new reverbs, each of which is designed for a different purpose. If you want clean and natural reverbs, take a look at PheonixVerb; those who require a more classic sounding ‘verb can check out R2, which also sports its own chorus and gate effects.
Xfer Records Cthulhu
A twin pronged MIDI processing plug-in that features Chords and Arp modules. The former is a chord memoriser and player that enables you to create and rework chord progressions by pressing single notes. The Arp module, meanwhile, is a pattern-based arpeggiator that manipulates incoming notes and chords in a variety of different ways.
SampleSumo SaltyGrain
A granular processor that can do all kinds of things to your audio. The process starts with a delay line; small pieces of various durations from the signal are then selected, amplified, transposed and enveloped to form grains, then each grain is panned around the stereo field.
SoundToys Radiator
Based on Altec’s 1567A tube mixer from the 1960s, this dual drive tube input channel and EQ is designed to add distinctive warmth and punch. You get the original bass and treble tone controls, a mix control for parallel processing, and the saturation and harmonic effects of the original hardware’s input and output amplifiers.
MaxSynths DSP-1
This dynamics processor is designed specifically for use on drum tracks. Use it on individual drum channels or the whole kit bus - the idea is that you increase the perceived level without adding colour or introducing distortion,
ValhallaDSP ValhallaVintageVerb
Apparently, this is a “postmodern” reverb plug-in, presumably spending its spare time reading Jean Baudrillard. On a more practical level we should say that it’s inspired by the digital reverbs of the ‘70s and ‘80s and offers eight true stereo reverb algorithms, three colour modes and an accessible interface.
WOK Uncle Sam
This is the big brother to WOK’s Sam, which is in itself an emulation of Oberheim’s SEM synth module. It promises to retain the earlier plug-in’s warm sound but also adds (among other things) fully equipped envelopes, a third oscillator, a ring modulator and an effect unit with delay and chorus.
AAS Lounge Lizard 4
There are now several physically modelled electric pianos on the market, but Lounge Lizard was among the first to come to market. The version 4 update promises to be a big one, adding a new factory library, compressor and EQ effects, a Character control, a limiter and a streamlined interface.
Sinevibes Turbo 2.0
A waveshape modelling effect that takes an input signal and ‘bends’ its shape using one of eight sine-based transfer functions. This process is designed to enrich spectral content with new harmonics. Coupled with the hi- and low-pass filters, you can apparently create totally new sounds out of basic waveforms. This updated version offers a new interface and more.
