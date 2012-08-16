VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 52
12 recent releases
New plug-ins have been arriving at a rate of knots since we were with you last, as you’re about to discover. And don’t forget this week’s announcements of iZotope Alloy 2 and Brainworx bx_stereomaker.
TubeOhm Gamma Ray
We covered Tube-Ohm’s Alpha Ray in our free software round-up a few months ago, and this can be seen as a better-sounding, more feature-rich version. It’s a 10-voice polyphonic instrument with effects and a polyphonic sequencer/arpeggiator built-in.
Minimal System Instruments Punch Evolved Compressor
This is a revised version of the original Punch Compressor. It emulates Universal Audio’s 1176E while also adding sound shaping features such as Mid/Side processing, an EQ and a gate. It’s said to be particularly “fantastic” when used on drums.
MuTools MUX VST
A modular synth and effect plug-in that can be used as everything from a vintage synth to a sample player, a multiband compressor or a stereo reverb. It comes with loads or presets, while also enabling you to build your own instruments and effects.
Synthblitz Audio Nitroflex
A genre-specific instruments that’s marketed squarely at producers of house music. Nitroflex is said to be capable of creating both ‘old’ and futuristic sounds and comes with 200 presets. These include pianos, basses, plucks, leads, synths, effects and pads.
Mildon Studios R23 Reference Monitor
This is the latest of several plug-ins that are designed to make it more feasible for you to mix on headphones rather than with monitors. It simulates speaker cross-feed, room absorption and room reflection.
Centipeak Drum Experience
Not just a drum plug-in, but a drum experience, you understand. Offering 127 velocity layers, 16 controllable mics, insert effects and a flexible internal routing system, this is a sample-based solution that promises short loading times. One kit comes included and you can buy two others as add-ons.
SonicXTC Analog Phaser Module 111
This plug-in simulates the sound of two independent phasers working in tandem or in different directions. If that isn’t enough, you can use the Regenerate section to run the signal back through the phasers again. There are also two step LFOs and a vintage delay.
LSR Audio Dynamics Detail
A compressor/expander that’s said to feature an ‘original’ compression algorithm. You can use it to reduce or amplify attacks and boost or attenuate sustain. The Mix control is on-hand to help out with parallel compression.
Mecha Audio Remus
A drum machine that contains 10 virtual analogue percussion instruments. These are purely synthesised - no samples are involved in the tone creation. Everything is automatable and you get built-in delay and reverb.
SonicXTC ARM 101
At heart, this is a ring modulator, but a dual-channel tube amp, a tube echo unit, a 2-pole ladder filter and a chorus/flanger pedal are also included in the ARM 101 signal chain. As a result, SonicXTC believes that it’s come up with a ring modulator that’s “musical useful”.
kiloHearts Faturator
Designed to add a bit of grit to your sounds, Faturator is said to be capable of everything from gentle warming to heavy saturation and digital fuzz. It promises to do this while preserving dynamics, while stereo widening is on the agenda, too.
Inear Display Eurydice
There are two parallel processors in this sound mangler. Each one offers a granulizer/stutter effect, a multimode filter, a bitcrusher and an LFO, giving you the tools you need to create lo-fi sounds, drills and glitches.
