VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 50
50 up
We hit a cool half century of plug-in round-ups with a typically diverse selection of instruments and effects. Some are available at pocket money prices; others will set you back rather more.
Slate Digital Virtual Tape Machines
Slate isn’t holding back on the marketing for this one, claiming that it’s “the most advanced, dynamic, true-to-life analogue tape emulation ever achieved”. It sports a 16-track, 2-inch machine and a 1/2-inch mastering deck. There are two tape machines and speeds, plus control over various parameters.
EGP Audio Top Ron
This saturation unit can serve as a general purpose dual-stage distortion device on all kinds of material (beats and drum tracks in particular are cited). There are two subtly different modes of operation, while the Timbre control enables you to make fast but significant EQ tweaks.
Ample Sound Ample Guitar bundle
A selection of sample-based guitar emulation plug-ins for keyboard players. AGP recreates the PRS Artist Custom 24; AGF apes a Fender Stratocaster Custom ‘50s instrument; and AGG is based on the sound of a Gibson Les Paul Custom R8. Each one is also available separately and supports a range of playing techniques.
Softrave Vintage Analog Ring Shift Modulator
Designed to stand out, clearly, this FX plug-in provides a mixture of pitch shifting and ring modulation. It can be used to create vibrato and distortion effects, bell-like sounds and more strange sonic stuff. It was inspired by Electro-Harmonix’s Ring Thing pedal.
LSR Audio SK_Drive and SK_Bright
If one knob at a time is quite enough for you to be dealing with, this pair might catch your eye. SK_Drive is designed to add body to your sound through a combination of compression and attenuation, while SK_Bright adds brightness, presence and harmonics with the help of tube overdrive.
