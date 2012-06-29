VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 49
Another stack of software
Earlier this week, we asked if there are too many plug-in formats. That’s open to debate, but what can’t be denied is that, thanks to the new releases you’ll find over the next few pages, there are now more actual plug-ins on the market than ever before.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today
The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: PSP Audioware PSP BussPressor
PSP Audioware PSP BussPressor
PSP Audioware has an enviable reputation for producing high quality audio processors, so the revelation that it’s releasing a compressor that’s optimised for group and master bus processing will be music to many people’s ears. It combines the sound of VCA compression with wide tuning capabilities, and allows you to adjust a sidechain high pass filter or apply parallel compression. The price listed above is an introductory one.
AudioGaming AudioWeather Bundle
AudioWind and AudioRain are designed exclusively for emulating the weather elements that their names suggest, and are aimed primarily at sound designers who want a more controllable alternative to WAV files. Check out the intro video here; the price listed above is an introductory one.
Sound Magic Neo Plasma
Billed as a “new concept in multi delay type effects,” Neo Plasma uses its Plasma Collision System to bring randomness to several parameters which supposedly results in a bigger and richer sound. Sporting chorus and flange effects, it’s said to be capable of sounding both classic and modern.
Mecha Audio Hex
Hex is a bass synth that enables you to ‘play’ effects, wobbles, pitch bends and sound source changes from your MIDI keyboard. Notes themselves are played from a selectable scale.
Soniqware picoSeries
Embracing the current fashion for ‘one knob’ plug-ins, the picoQuiet, picoEdge and picoTail are designed for noise reduction, attack transient processing and release transient processing respectively. To be strictly accurate, each plug-in has more than one knob, but they’re all pretty simple.
Softrave/Syncersoft Boombox
Make your music sound like it’s being played through an ‘80s boombox. You can tweak the lows and mids, and there’s also a bass boost control. For total authenticity, you have the option of emulating the sound of a cassette tape, too.
ToneBytes Industrial Noise
You can add the sound of heavy industry to your music with this plug-in, which can produce the likes of motor, pump, fan, tool and machine tones. These ‘sound profiles can be loaded into three slots and mixed together, and there’s also a built-in EQ.
Buy or download demo of ToneBytes Industrial Noise