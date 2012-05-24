VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 46

Not all instruments and effects come as plug-ins – Reason has its new Rack Extensions and we’ve just seen a Minimoog on the Google homepage – but this is still their most natural home.

We’ve got four new ones here; read on to find out more.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.