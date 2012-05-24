VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 46
The pick of the latest releases
Not all instruments and effects come as plug-ins – Reason has its new Rack Extensions and we’ve just seen a Minimoog on the Google homepage – but this is still their most natural home.
We’ve got four new ones here; read on to find out more.
DMG Audio PitchFunk
This “modulating multi-FX monster” promises to make “the filthiest noises you’ve ever heard,” which is quite some claim when you consider the dirt that’s passed our ears over the years. It has a pitch shifter which feeds a delay and filter with feedback, while there are plenty of modulation options.
HG Fortune Ghost Machine
It looks complicated, and it sounds pretty intense, too. Ghost Machine can’t be played like a normal synth; it’s a multipart algorithmic composing machine that sports Pad. HiSq/Bass and Drum parts. Each part has its own sequencer, and there’s also a main sequencer. The price listed above is an introductory one.
Mildon Studios SLVR Spreader
Designed for both mixing and mastering, SLVR Spreader is a stereo widener. It uses various different technologies that, when combined, enable you to apply widening without weakening the overall sound (so we’re told). The price listed above is an introductory one.
Manx Bit 100
The Crumar Bit One might not be the best-known synth of the 1980s, but the developers of this emulation claim that its sound is “first class”. Bit 100 promises all the best of its hardware forebear (two LFOs, a duophonic unison mode, three waveforms per oscillator) but without the unreliability and poor MIDI spec.
