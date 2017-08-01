Fredrik Thordendal’s signature 33 boost pedal “transforms any amp into a metal wrecking ball machine”

Meshuggah’s Fredrik Thordendal is known for his uncompromising approach to tone, so any fresh signature product is exciting news indeed, and the Fortin 33 boost pedal is the latest to join the ranks.

Built after two years of development, the 33 promises to “transform any amp into a metal wrecking ball machine”, offering up to 22dB of boost, with a side remote 1/4” jack for channel switching; a mini slide switch makes it either open or closed by default.

Elsewhere, there are top-mounted jacks and true bypass switching as standard.

The 33 is available from Fortin Amps for $249.95.

This latest collaboration accompanies the Ibanez FTM33 in Thordendal’s ever-expanding roster of signature gear.