Ibanez unveils Fredrik Thordendal signature FTM33 electric guitar

Nobody pioneered eight-string guitar quite like Meshuggah, and accordingly, no-one deserves a new signature model more than lead guitarist Fredrik Thordendal, who has unveiled the FTM33 with Ibanez.

Flaunting a new ash-wing body with Weathered Black finish, the FTM33 packs a seven-piece maple-walnut neck with KTM Titanium rods and a 27” rosewood fingerboard.

The guitar comes tuned to 1D#, 2A#, 3F#, 4C#, 5G#, 6D#, 7A#, 8F, locked to an FX Edge III-8 bridge, while a pair of Lundgren Model M8P pickups provides the djent firepower.

Ibanez's FTM33 is available from April for around £1,699/€1,999/$1,999.