VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 44
Three not of a kind
Just a mini round-up this week, but there’s still a varied selection of releases. Click through to discover an effect processor and a couple of instruments.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
Read more: Source Audio True Spring Reverb
The 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today
The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Hornet Multicomp
Hornet Multicomp
So called because it features three different compression models, MultiComp is designed to operate at a high quality without imposing too much load on your CPU. The models are inspired by ‘80s VCA compressors, the fat vintage FET sound, and the smooth sound of the OPTO limiter.
Tekky Synths Autobassyx 2.0
An analogue-style bass synth that comes with a 16-step sequencer. This rewritten version comes with two filter envelope types (ADSR and 303-style), three different LFO types, FX and a Scaler module that can create scales on the fly. All controls are CC-assignable, too.
Xhun Audio IronAxe
A physically modelled guitar that offers Strat- and Tele-style models. You can choose the number and type of pickups, tweak the tone knobs, adjust the plectrum hardness or pluck strings with virtual fingers. You can select from a range of playing techniques, and there are effects/amp sims. The price listed above is an introductory one.
Buy or download demo of Xhun Audio IronAxe