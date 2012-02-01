VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 37
Four more
Get ready for EQs, an emulation of a famous piano and a virtual steel drum. Don’t say we don’t give you variety here.
G-Sonique GSXL4070
Based on “the famous British mix console equalizers”, this EQ promises a modern sound that isn’t over-saturated or designed to give excessive colouration. It’s fully parametric and has four bands, and if you’re quick you might be able to pick it up for the ‘early bird’ price of €18.90.
Softrave Steeldrum
If you want to give your music a Caribbean edge, this steeldrum instrument - which features eight velocity layers - might be the answer. Its samples come from a drum that heralds from Trinidad and Tobago, if that matters to you.
Sound Magic Piano Thor
The Thor piano was a famous Steinway D grand that was played by virtuoso Vladimir Horowitz. This, unsurprisingly, is an emulation, and is designed to give extra bite when played hard, and a soft, singing tone when played gently.
Voxengo CurveEQ 3.0
This spline EQ shows you the actual filter response you’re designing by way of a smooth, curvy line. This enables you to see what the equalisation is doing to the sound and (in theory) create better mixes. Primarily designed for mastering, CurveEQ can also be used on a per-track basis.
