VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 34
Plug in to the new year
2012 is here, and so is the latest wave of new plug-in releases. We’ve got four effects processors to kick the year off, plus a down and dirty bass synth.
Mildon Studios Provoc Primer
Provoc Primer is the latest plug-in to take the ‘less is more’ route when it comes to options, giving you just a single Shape knob that you can use to apply EQ and compression to your vocals. The idea is that enough to compression is applied to ‘glue’ the vocals together, while leaving room for more further down the effects chain. The price listed above is an introductory one.
Mellowmuse LM1V Limiter
A stereo/mono brickwall limiter that promises to achieve high loudness without adding too much distortion. You can use it on individual tracks or the mix bus, while you get separate attack and release controls. There’s a link button so that stereo tracks can be processed as individual channels or as a pair.
Valhalla DSP ValhallaUberMod
Billed as a unique multitap delay and modulation plug-in, ValhallaÜberMod is said to specialise in “lush dimensional choruses, classic string ensembles, tape and BBD echoes, nonlinear and reverse reverbs, and a bunch of sounds that defy categorisation”. Diffusion and Overdrive sections are also part of the package.
The Lower Rhythm Earthworm
An analogue-style bass synth that promises to deliver “grease, fatness and power”. There are two oscillators, each of which has access to five waveforms, plus a low-pass filter. Tone, tube drive and bitcrushing controls are onboard, too.
Photosounder SplineEQ
So called because it enables you to create filters using Bézier splines, SplineEQ is designed to be a simple and flexible linear phase EQ. You can use up to 60 bands, while there are curve modification functions and a frequency analyser.
