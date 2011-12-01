VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 31
A creative quartet
This week’s four plug-ins put slightly different spins on existing concepts: read on to find out more.
Prominy V-Metal
A virtual electric guitar plug-in designed for metal musicians, this Kontakt-powered instrument weighs in at over 10GB and contains around 26,000 samples. It enables you to play hammer-ons, pull-offs, trills and the like, and promises “incredible real-time playability”. The above price is an introductory one.
SoundRadix Surfer EQ
An EQ plug-in that tracks the pitch of your instrument or vocal track and adjusts the EQ frequency accordingly and in real-time. We’re told that there’s no need for endless tweaking: it just works. The four-mode harmonic filter is billed as another feature highlight.
Minimal System Instruments Nebula Space Reverb
Something of a labour of love for Minimal System, this plug-in can be used to create not just standard reverb effects, but also atmospheric sounds. In fact, we’re told that these can be generated from something as simple as a single drum hit, and you’re also recommended to let it go to work on loops.
Buy or download demo of Minimal System Instruments Nebula Space Reverb
Applied Acoustics Systems Chromaphone
Another physical modelling instrument from AAS, this one focuses on creative percussion. In fact, you can use it to create drum, percussion, string and synth-like sounds, which are said to be expressive and responsive. The price listed above is an introductory one.
Buy or download demo of Applied Acoustics Systems Chromaphone