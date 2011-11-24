VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 30
The next generation
We might have only just concluded our 2011 search to find the best VST plug-in synths in the world today, but this market doesn’t stand still, and there are plenty of new instruments and effects for you to consider, too. Who knows - one of this lot might become your new favourite plug-in…
Nomad Factory Magnetic II
This tape warming effect now features nine tape models, a Real Tape mode, a Wow & Flutter knob and more. Its aim is simple: to give your music a warm, vintage tape sound. It can be used on individual parts or the master bus, and sports an easy-to-use interface. The current price is an introductory one.
Brainworx Vertigo VSC-2
Billed as ‘the Mercedes of VCA compressors’, this is based on Vertigo’s $6,000 flagship hardware model. It actually features four VCAs and, although it’s primarily designed for mastering and stereo mix bus use, it can also be employed on individual tracks. The current price is an introductory one.
DDMF LinComp
Another compressor, this is a linear phase multiband model for mastering. The idea is that you deal with the levels and response times of four frequency bands independently, with the linear phase crossover ensuring that the audio remains pristine. You can also use LinComp as a brickwall limiter.
Big Melon Audio PSIonic
Promising precise and artifact-free control of the stereo field, you can use this stereo imager for ‘natural-sounding’ pan sweeps. What’s more, the built-in crossover enables you to separate the bass from other vocals and instruments.
G-Sonique Mid-Side: Creative Stereophase Filter+
The name isn’t the catchiest we’ve ever heard for a plug-in, but if you want to create “3D modulation effects with phasing/filtering and the illusion of effected sound that will fly around your head while the centre (mid) of the sound stays untouched,” this new processor could be for you.
Steinberg Yamaha Vintage Plug-in Collection
They made their debut at the Frankfurt Musikmesse 2011, and now these plug-ins have been released. There are three collections: the Vintage Channel Strip (EQ and compressors); Vintage Open Deck (tape machines); and Vintage Stomp Pack (phasers, flanger and wah).
ToneBytes Analog Noise
The name says it all, really: if you want to add “the sound and atmosphere” of analogue recordings to your digital projects, give it a whirl. The 21 sound profiles include magnetic tape, vinyl records and various tube and transistor devices. You can add everything from gentle saturation to massive distortion.
TubeOhm T-FM
An FM synth, but one that the developer believes shows another side to this sound generation method. TubeOhm claims that T-FM has its own character: it sports DSP, Effects and Arp/Step Sequencer pages. Check out the demo video here.
