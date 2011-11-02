VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 28
Two new reverbs for your this week, plus a drum replacement plug-in, a new synth and a processor that claims to give you a more monitor-like experience when mixing on headphones.
Overloud Breverb 2
The second version of the acclaimed reverb plug-in packs in seven main algorithms and can recreate more than 50 ambient spaces. There’s a full EQ section, an extended nonlinear section for creative reverb shaping and two interface modes (compact or hardware-like).
Soniqware T3 (Time To Trigger)
This stereo MIDI trigger engine has the capacity to ‘listen’ to incoming audio, detect new events and send MIDI notes with appropriate dynamics and pan to control a drum sampler or any other synthesizer. As such, it’s perfect for drum replacement tasks.
Xenium Audio XR-1
A new “zero-latency” convolution reverb processor that promises a non-destructive amplitude envelope, 7-band linear phase EQ with zoom, high-quality internal sample rate converting, low CPU-spiking, wide stretch control, auto-gain and more. It comes with a library of 120 Impulse Responses.
Mildon Studios HC38 Headphone Calibrator
Designed to help you out when you’re mixing on headphones, this plug-in sits on your master bus and simulates various aspects of a room monitoring environment. These include the crossfeed, sound absorption and reflection; you can adjust the settings to taste.
Xoxos Modal VST
A percussion synth that models 2d square membranes and 1d linear resonators such as strings. Up to 256 partials can be rendered using the bank of harmonic oscillators, and the partials can be stretched to produce sounds similar to bass guitar strings (though Modal is primarily for percussive use).
