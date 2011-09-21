VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 24

We’ve already reported on Oscillicious’s new SodaSynth and LinPlug’s Relectro this week, but they’re not the only plug-ins to have been released. Here, we cast the spotlight on a couple of new bundles, a synth and a stereo processor.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features.

The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.