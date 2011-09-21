VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 24
And there's more...
We’ve already reported on Oscillicious’s new SodaSynth and LinPlug’s Relectro this week, but they’re not the only plug-ins to have been released. Here, we cast the spotlight on a couple of new bundles, a synth and a stereo processor.
DontCrack VIP Plug-in bundle
This collection of effects promises “the same professional sound you would come to expect from other major plug-in manufacturers,” but puts the focus on ease of use. There are currently 20 plug-ins in the bundle, which is available at the reduced price listed above until 10 October. If you buy now, all subsequent additions to the series will be free.
Sinevibes Diffusion
Another Sinevibes plug-in that looks like it would be at home in an ‘80s videogame arcade, this one is an instrument that’s been developed to create ‘rich motion sounds’. There are additive oscillators, waveshaping models and a matrix sequencer, all wrapped up in that intriguing interface.
The Lower Rhythm Spread Eagle
Described as a ‘new breed of imaging processor’, Spread Eagle clones a stereo input and gives you control over the pan, level and filter (low- or high-pass) of three copies of this signal, then merges everything back to a stereo output. Each channel also has its own phase inversion switch.
Waves Eddie Kramer Tape, Tubes and Transistors
This new bundle purports to emulate three elements of the ‘golden chain’ that Kramer used at Olympic Studios to record the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin. These are the Kramer Master Tape (a virtual 1/4-inch tape machine), HLS Channel (a Helios-style console channel) and PIE Compressor (A Pye compressor emulation).
