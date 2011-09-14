VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 23

You might think that there’s nothing new to be done in the world of EQ processing, but three of this week’s software developers would care to disagree. Plus, there’s an arpeggiator, a VU meter and a drum-specific dynamics tool.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features.

Read more: Steinberg UR-RT4

The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.