VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 23
Form an orderly EQ
You might think that there’s nothing new to be done in the world of EQ processing, but three of this week’s software developers would care to disagree. Plus, there’s an arpeggiator, a VU meter and a drum-specific dynamics tool.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features.
The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today
The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: DMG Audio EQuick
DMG Audio EQuick
Designed to be simple, efficient and high-quality, EQuick might just be the EQ plug-in to turn to when you want to make tweaks fast. We like the look of its interface, which appears to distil a powerful feature set into a graphical layout that everyone can comprehend.
Homegrown Sounds Arp
Many of today’s arpeggiators are sophisticated beasts, and this new one from Homegrown Sounds is no exception. One of the highlights is scale remapping, which forces sequences to be re-mapped to a particular scale depending on the note pressed, giving you additional creative possibilities.
Waves H-EQ Hybrid Equalizer
Another EQ plug-in; the USP here is that it offers both vintage and modern EQ that’s inspired by British and American consoles. There are seven filter types per band, the option to apply different EQ to Mid and Side content, and a real-time spectrum analyser with multiple display options.
Klanghelm VUMT
If you’ve been hankering after a classic-looking VU meter, this could be the solution. VUMT comes in two varieties: Solo presents you with a single meter; while Duo has two that display either left/right or mid/side information. Four skins are provided so you can choose the one that you prefer.
Voxengo Drumformer
A one-stop dynamics processing tool for your drum tracks that offers a multiband compressor/expander, a harmonic enhancer and exciter and a noise gate. Drumformer can also be used for drum mic bleed attenuation and guitar overdrive. The price rises to $100 on September 28.
DDMF 6144 EQ
The venerable Neve Portico 5033 EQ provided the inspiration for this one, which promises unique gain-Q-interaction and custom made low- and high-shelf filters. In contrast to some modern designs, the number of controls on offer isn’t overwhelming: “just turn a knob and it will sound right,” says DDMF.
The Lower Rhythm Armadillo
A ‘coloured’ channel strip utility that’s designed to add weight and character to your sounds. It gives you a dual mode low-pass/high-pass filter, variable tube saturation and variable channel voicing. Depending on how you use it, it can be “thick and greasy or pristine and clean”.
Buy or download demo of The Lower Rhythm Armadillo