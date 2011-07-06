VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 16
Now for the new stuff
We’ve had news of two long-awaited updates recently - Cakewalk’s Z3TA+ 2 and GForce’s ImpOSCar 2. But it’s not just follow-ups to existing synths that we can tell you about: read on to find out about some brand-new plug-ins.
Also check out these regularly updated features:
The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today
The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Manx Super-Jay
Manx Super-Jay
Inspired by an early ‘80s polysynth, Super-Jay gives you four LFOs and pulse width modulation, oscillator sync and sample & hold functions. However, despite its extensive feature-set, the developer believes that the main reason you should be interested in it is its warm and characterful sound.
Linux DSP OverTone CH-EQ2B
This channel/master parametric EQ was originally developed for Linux, but it’s now been ported to Windows. It’s said to feature a de-cramped mid-range filter that has analogue characteristics but doesn’t require CPU-intensive upsampling.
Mildon Studios Provoc Exciter
The first in a new series of vocal processing plug-ins, the Provoc Exciter is designed to add brilliance and depth to your vocal recordings, while also removing some of the low-end hum that can prevent them from cutting through in your mix. There’s a Gain fader with an input level control, and a dry gain control which lets you match the level of the raw vocals to the processed ones for easy comparison.
Vengeance Sound Vengeance Mastering Suite: Stereo Bundle
Billed as the perfect mastering solution for the contemporary producer, this bundle contains five plug-ins: Shifter, Expander, Stereo Splitter, Analyser and MIDI Transmitter. As well as mastering, these processors can also be used to create stereo material out of mono tracks such as vocals, basslines, guitars and synths.
Buy Vengeance Sound Vengeance Mastering Suite: Stereo Bundle
Sound Magic Headphone Mix
Producing a decent mix when you’re wearing headphones is notoriously difficult, but this simple plug-in is designed to help out. It uses HRTF to reduce the ‘in-head’ effect and give you a more speaker-like listening experience, with the Blend and Environment sliders controlling depth.