VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 13

Audio Damage Panstation
Audio Damage reckons that it’s concocted the most sophisticated auto-panning plug-in on the market. It’s loosely based on the panning engine of the Drawmer M500, and also offers the counting features of the Audio & Design PanScan. The result is a plug-in that The Damage says is “second to none on both feature set and sound”.
PSP Audioware PSP Neon HR 2
This second version of PSP’s acclaimed mastering EQ plug-in actually comprises three processors. There’s PSP Neon HR, which gives you compatibility with the previous version; PSP Neon STD, which is the same but with standard spectral resolution; and PSP Neon Mix, for (you guessed it) mixing. Significant new features can be found in all three versions, and until 1 July you can buy PSP Neon HR 2 for just $99.
HG Fortune Serenity
Choir and string sounds are this synth’s stock in trade, though it’s not designed to emulate any specific string machine. Instead, it has a more forward-thinking philosophy, giving you filters, an LFO, effects and the Twin Etherify (a 2-formant filter, basically) to work with.
Dada Life Sausage Fattener
This meaty effect only has a couple of knobs, but depending on how you tweak them, it can work as a compressor, a distortion or for mastering. As such, you get plenty of banger for your buck (sorry), and the developer says that it’s already being used by the likes of Tiësto, Kaskade, Diplo, Laidback Luke.
Sound Magic Ruby Piano
Sound Magic’s latest piano plug-in features samples from a 1972 Yamaha C7 grand, and is said to be ideal for pop and jazz styles. As with the company’s other virtual pianos, it employs its NEO Hybrid Modelling Technology - this promises to facilitate great sound, low latency and a small footprint.
SKnote Verbtone
This cross-platform plate reverb is powered by physical modelling technology, and the developer believes that it sounds “incredibly smooth”. There are multiple stereo modes and modulation, and SKnote is even offering to send plans to anyone who wants to build a plate for real.