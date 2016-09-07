Voxengo ups the tempo with new version of free delay plugin

There are dedicated controls for the left and right channels.

Voxengo has released version 2 of its free Tempo Delay plugin, a stereo delay effect.

As its name suggests, this is a delay that's based on tempo and also features filter and tremolo sections. There are dedicated controls for each of the stereo channels, and the inclusion of delay, repetition period and delay panning knobs mean that you should be able to create even-sounding ping-pong echoes.

Find out more and grab your download on the Voxengo website. Tempo Delay 2 is available for Mac and PC in VST/AU/AAX formats.