Voxengo releases Elephant 4.0 mastering limiter

Version four adds new limiter modes and parameter controls

Voxengo has released version 4.0 of its mastering limiter Elephant, adding new limiter modes and enhanced customisation parameters.

Elephant 4.0 adds a new EL-4 mode, which the developer claims offers limiting with less harmonic colouration, and which brings the plugin's total number of predefined modes up to nine. The latest version also adds a handful of new parameter controls, including Timing, Release To Attack Ratio and Release Shape, along with a new Dynamic Release Control limiter stage.

Elephant 4.0 is available now in 32- and 64-bit VST and AU formats, currently at an introductory price of $99.95. For full spec details or to try a demo, head over to Voxengo.