VirSyn embarks on a Poseidon adventure in new iPad synth

VirSyn is promising an 'ocean of sound' in Poseidon, an iPad version of its plugin synth of the same name.

This is based on a spectral model oscillator that offers more than 100 sound models. The one you choose determines your sonic starting point; something like Sawtooth, for example, will give you analogue-style sounds, while more complex models can yield ambient and evolving tones.

Each model can be tweaked with a number of parameters, while the F-Domain filter can be called on for additional sound shaping. The Spatializer, meanwhile can be used to move the sound around the stereo panorama, and the browser enables you to select presets based on category and timbre. There are FX, and both live and performance features.

Poseidon is available now from the Apple App Store priced at $7.99/£9.99