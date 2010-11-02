VIDEO: Freemasons' James Wiltshire on how to use parallel processing in Reason 5

It's now over two months since we brought you glowing reviews of Propellerhead's new Reason 5 and Record 1.5 production software. In that time we hope you've managed to get your hands on a copy and get your head around the new features (hopefully with the help of our wealth of tips and tutorials!)

Recently, MusicRadar were lucky enough to get along to Propellerhead's Producers Conference at London's Ministry Of Sound to find out how some of the pros have been using Reason and Record's new tools.

Above, in the first of a series of exclusive videos we managed to grab at the conference, James Wiltshire of clubland heavyweights Freemasons talks us through using parallel processing to get thicker, punchier sounds when mixing in Reason 5. We also caught up with him one-to-one (see the video below) to chat about some of Reason 5's new tools and find out what else goes into Freemasons' studio set-up.

Stay tuned to MusicRadar as we have tutorials and interviews from Propellerhead's own James Bernard, producer and Reason beat designer Sharooz and electronic music legend A Guy Called Gerald all still to come.