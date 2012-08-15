Video: Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess goes on a music app bonanza

For the past few years, we've referred to Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess by a few well-earned nicknames: the 'keyboard master,' 'keyboard wiz' - things like that. But we might have to call him something else very soon. Perhaps 'king of all apps' - after all, he's been releasing his very own music-making creations with head-spinning frequency.

In the above video, Rudess runs through some of his favorite apps, including the MorphWiz, Tachyon, SpaceWiz and SampleWiz. It's a beautiful, dreamy ride. And more is to follow - Rudess has posted that this is only Part One.