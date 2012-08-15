More

Video: Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess goes on a music app bonanza

By

More apps than you can wave your little finger at

Rudess has some apps and he's gonna use 'em!
Rudess has some apps and he's gonna use 'em! (Image credit: David Atlas/Retna Ltd./Corbis)

For the past few years, we've referred to Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess by a few well-earned nicknames: the 'keyboard master,' 'keyboard wiz' - things like that. But we might have to call him something else very soon. Perhaps 'king of all apps' - after all, he's been releasing his very own music-making creations with head-spinning frequency.

In the above video, Rudess runs through some of his favorite apps, including the MorphWiz, Tachyon, SpaceWiz and SampleWiz. It's a beautiful, dreamy ride. And more is to follow - Rudess has posted that this is only Part One.