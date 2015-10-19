ViaDSP's Crush Filter plugin does what it says it will

We're often told not to assume anything, but when we heard that ViaDSP's new plugin was called Crush Filter, we immediately jumped to the conclusion that it would combine a bitcrusher and a filter. And guess what? We were dead right. That's another old maxim disproved, then.

Specifically, Crush Filter features a low/high-pass filter and a bitcrusher and, in combination with the envelope follower, is designed to add gritty distortion effects and add motion. There are various additional knobs that enable you to fine-tune the sound of the effect.

Crush Filter is available now from the ViaDSP website for PC and Mac in 32/64-bit VST/AU formats. The regular price is $30, but you can currently get it for $19.