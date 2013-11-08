Vectorscope for iOS set to deliver stereo image analysis

TroikaLabs has this week released Vectorscope, a stereo image analysing app for iOS platforms.

The program can take its audio input either from an external iOS-compatible audio device or from an Audiobus-compatible app, and can help users identify issues with the stereo image of their music, using Polar and Lissajous function plotting.

In addition, Vectorscope can check phase and stereo balance issues, and it can also be used for professional stereo metering, with peak, RMS, peak hold and max peak readings.

It's currently retailing at an introductory price of $4.99, but only until 15 November - after which it goes up to $5.99. More information over at Troikalabs.com.