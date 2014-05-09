Universal Audio releases Neve 1073 Preamp and EQ Collection

Modelled on the Neve 1073 channel amplifier, Universal Audio has released the Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ Collection for owners of UAD DSP systems and Apollo interfaces.

This builds on the success of the existing Neve 1073 and 1073SE plugins. It includes all 10 clipping points from the preamp and EQ circuitry, and support for the Unison technology that you'll find in the Apollo interfaces.

In fact, the new plugin is said to feature a complete circuit emulation of the original hardware, delivering all of its grit and saturation. Presets come courtesy of a range of famous Neve 1073 users.

"The new Neve 1073 plug-in is one of our most ambitious projects to date," says Universal Audio CEO Bill Putnam Jr. "We are proud to bring such an exacting emulation of this legendary piece of hardware to the UAD Powered Plug-Ins platform."

The Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ Collection is available now from the Universal Audio online store priced at $299 ($149 for owners of the legacy Neve 1073/1073SE Classic Console EQ plugins).

Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ Collection features