UAD Software V8.0 arrives with Apollo Expanded and new plugins

Announced at NAMM 2015, Universal Audio has now released version 8.0 of the UAD Software, which includes Apollo Expanded.



This enables Apollo Twin, Duo, Quad and 16 owners to freely combine up to four Apollos and a total of six UAD-2 devices, enabling them to add DSP and I/O to their studios as and when they need to.

Apollo Expanded also heralds the arrival of the Console 2.0 software, which is set to improve the workflow for Apollo users.

The UAD Software v8.0 update includes several new plugins, too - more details below or on the Universal Audio website.

Universal Audio Apollo Expanded/UAD Software 8.0 features

Apollo Expanded

"Mix and Match" up to four Apollos (any model) over Thunderbolt (Mac)

Simple Thunderbolt cable connection between units

Combine up to six UAD-2 devices per system

New Flex Driver lets users customize Core Audio I/O — name, save, and share presets for different hardware setups and DAWs

Star clocking over Thunderbolt distributes high-quality clock to all Apollos

Add an Apollo Twin for desktop monitor control as well as additional DSP and connectivity

Apollo console 2.0

Console 2.0 Software

New high-resolution / Retina-compatible 64-bit software interface for Thunderbolt-equipped Apollos

Channel Strip presets lets users see, save, and recall UAD plug-in chains

Numerous monitoring improvements including Alternate Monitors, new Control Room functions, and enhanced headphone cue management

New UAD plug-in categories and individual Show/Hide functionality

Enhanced plug-in features such as preset auditioning and drag & drop functionality

Per-input Record/Monitor effect switching

Multi-level Undo and Redo for plug-in assignments and parameters

Apollo Expanded is part of upcoming UAD Software v8.0, which, in addition to Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite compatibility, also adds all-new plug-in categories to the UAD Powered Plug-Ins platform. Following are the new UAD v8.0 plug-ins:

Sound Machine Wood Works Plug-In - $299

Lets acoustic guitar piezo pickups sound like a studio-miked acoustic

Get rich acoustic sounds in noisy environments or when high-quality miking is not possible

Re-voice the source guitar's resonance and acoustic properties live or at mixdown

Freedom to re-mic during mixing, changing and adding microphones as needed

UA Distortion Essentials Plug-In Bundle - $249

Features the legendary Ibanez Tube Screamer TS808, Raw Distortion™ (based on the vintage early-80s Pro Co Rat), and Bermuda Triangle (based on the early 70s-era) Electro-Harmonix Big Muff Pi) plug-ins*

Harnesses Unison™ technology to precisely emulate the circuit interaction, gain range, and clip points of the original stompboxes

Friedman Amplifiers Plug-In Collection by Brainworx - $249

Includes spot-on emulations of the industry-leading Friedman DS40 and Friedman BE100 guitar amplifiers

Audition 66 different Recording Chains to match the perfect tone to the part

Fine-tune sounds with an onboard FX Rack that includes a noise gate, EQ filter controls, and host-syncable lo-fi delay

Developed by Brainworx exclusively for UAD-2 hardware and Apollo Audio Interfaces

Antares Auto-Tune Live Plug-In - $249