UAD Software V8.0 arrives with Apollo Expanded and new plugins

Announced at NAMM 2015, Universal Audio has now released version 8.0 of the UAD Software, which includes Apollo Expanded.
This enables Apollo Twin, Duo, Quad and 16 owners to freely combine up to four Apollos and a total of six UAD-2 devices, enabling them to add DSP and I/O to their studios as and when they need to.
Apollo Expanded also heralds the arrival of the Console 2.0 software, which is set to improve the workflow for Apollo users.
The UAD Software v8.0 update includes several new plugins, too - more details below or on the Universal Audio website.
Universal Audio Apollo Expanded/UAD Software 8.0 features
Apollo Expanded
- "Mix and Match" up to four Apollos (any model) over Thunderbolt (Mac)
- Simple Thunderbolt cable connection between units
- Combine up to six UAD-2 devices per system
- New Flex Driver lets users customize Core Audio I/O — name, save, and share presets for different hardware setups and DAWs
- Star clocking over Thunderbolt distributes high-quality clock to all Apollos
- Add an Apollo Twin for desktop monitor control as well as additional DSP and connectivity
Console 2.0 Software
- New high-resolution / Retina-compatible 64-bit software interface for Thunderbolt-equipped Apollos
- Channel Strip presets lets users see, save, and recall UAD plug-in chains
- Numerous monitoring improvements including Alternate Monitors, new Control Room functions, and enhanced headphone cue management
- New UAD plug-in categories and individual Show/Hide functionality
- Enhanced plug-in features such as preset auditioning and drag & drop functionality
- Per-input Record/Monitor effect switching
- Multi-level Undo and Redo for plug-in assignments and parameters
Apollo Expanded is part of upcoming UAD Software v8.0, which, in addition to Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite compatibility, also adds all-new plug-in categories to the UAD Powered Plug-Ins platform. Following are the new UAD v8.0 plug-ins:
Sound Machine Wood Works Plug-In - $299
- Lets acoustic guitar piezo pickups sound like a studio-miked acoustic
- Get rich acoustic sounds in noisy environments or when high-quality miking is not possible
- Re-voice the source guitar's resonance and acoustic properties live or at mixdown
- Freedom to re-mic during mixing, changing and adding microphones as needed
UA Distortion Essentials Plug-In Bundle - $249
- Features the legendary Ibanez Tube Screamer TS808, Raw Distortion™ (based on the vintage early-80s Pro Co Rat), and Bermuda Triangle (based on the early 70s-era) Electro-Harmonix Big Muff Pi) plug-ins*
- Harnesses Unison™ technology to precisely emulate the circuit interaction, gain range, and clip points of the original stompboxes
Friedman Amplifiers Plug-In Collection by Brainworx - $249
- Includes spot-on emulations of the industry-leading Friedman DS40 and Friedman BE100 guitar amplifiers
- Audition 66 different Recording Chains to match the perfect tone to the part
- Fine-tune sounds with an onboard FX Rack that includes a noise gate, EQ filter controls, and host-syncable lo-fi delay
- Developed by Brainworx exclusively for UAD-2 hardware and Apollo Audio Interfaces
Antares Auto-Tune Live Plug-In - $249
- Realtime pitch correction and manipulation with iconic Auto-Tune effect
- Incredibly low latency for instant response, onstage or in the studio