u-he Diva plug-in synth released

u-he's Diva, a new synth that was announced last month and has been in public beta since, is now finished and available to download.



The good news is that everyone who grabs it now can use it for free, unrestricted, until the end of the year. The price until 15 January is £89, after which it'll rise.



We're told that Diva's "oscillators, filters and envelopes closely model components found in some of the great monophonic and polyphonic synthesizers of yesteryear". This isn't a straight emulation, though: modules can be mixed and matched to create hybrid synths.

u-he admits that Diva is a CPU hog, but feels that its authentic analogue sound makes that a price worth paying.

Find out more on the u-he website.