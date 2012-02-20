Turn your desk into a MIDI control surface

If you're the kind of musician who finds yourself tapping out beats on your desk, the new Pulse Controller could be the software/hardware solution that will turn your rhythmic doodlings into recordable performances.

Featuring a piezo microphone and a dedicated software application, this has the power to translate your taps into MIDI notes that can then be fed into your DAW and plug-ins.

The mic sticks to any surface you like via a suction cup or Velcro and connects to your computer via an interface or built-in audio input.

Pulse Controller is velocity-sensitive and promises highly responsive, low-latency performance. Specs are below, and you can order it for $59 (plus shipping) on the website.

Piezo microphone and powerful software interface

Attaches to any surface via integrated suction cup (Velcro strips also provided)

Connects to external audio device or built-in audio inputs (1/4" and 1/8")

Velocity-sensitive and highly responsive

Low-latency performance

Compatible with all software that accepts MIDI Note messages (Cubase, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, VST plug-ins, etc)

Generate fixed note or random notes in a selected scale, with control of octave, octave width, root pitch and 21 Scales

Fixed note length and note choke modes

Store and recall presets

Keyboard shortcuts for quick access to presets and important controls

Mac OS 10.5, 10.6, 10.7 compatible (Windows / Ableton Live users, please contact us about M4L version)

