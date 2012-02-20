Turn your desk into a MIDI control surface

If you're the kind of musician who finds yourself tapping out beats on your desk, the new Pulse Controller could be the software/hardware solution that will turn your rhythmic doodlings into recordable performances.
Featuring a piezo microphone and a dedicated software application, this has the power to translate your taps into MIDI notes that can then be fed into your DAW and plug-ins.
The mic sticks to any surface you like via a suction cup or Velcro and connects to your computer via an interface or built-in audio input.
Pulse Controller is velocity-sensitive and promises highly responsive, low-latency performance. Specs are below, and you can order it for $59 (plus shipping) on the website.
- Piezo microphone and powerful software interface
- Attaches to any surface via integrated suction cup (Velcro strips also provided)
- Connects to external audio device or built-in audio inputs (1/4" and 1/8")
- Velocity-sensitive and highly responsive
- Low-latency performance
- Compatible with all software that accepts MIDI Note messages (Cubase, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, VST plug-ins, etc)
- Generate fixed note or random notes in a selected scale, with control of octave, octave width, root pitch and 21 Scales
- Fixed note length and note choke modes
- Store and recall presets
- Keyboard shortcuts for quick access to presets and important controls
- Mac OS 10.5, 10.6, 10.7 compatible (Windows / Ableton Live users, please contact us about M4L version)
(Via Create Digital Music)