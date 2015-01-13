Transform simple sounds with Sinevibes' Extremum plugin

Extremum's interface looks like a menu from a 23rd-century restaurant for robots.

A new year it might be, but Sinevibes is sticking to its distinctive-looking AU-only effects processor blueprint with Extremum, which is designed to turn even simple sounds into "tonally rich new material".

Helping you to do this are a 256-stage phaser, a 24-stage chorus, a 16-stage positive/negative comb filter, and an 8-stage positive/negative barber-pole phaser. There's also a modulation generator with eight waveforms, adjustable lag and periodic chaos.

Find out more on the Sinevibes website, where a demo is available for download. Extremum costs $29.