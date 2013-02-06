Traktor for iPad on the way?

Image 1 of 2 BLOND:ISH "get in touch with the groove" on their iPad. (Image credit: Native Instruments) BLOND:ISH iPad Image 2 of 2 DJ Qbert. DJ Qbert

It looks like Native Instruments is preparing a significant new iPad app which may or may not be a tablet version of its Traktor DJing software.

The company has posted two photos on its Traktor Facebook account: these show DJ/production duo BLOND:ISH and DJ Qbert getting "in touch with the groove". The BLOND:ISH pic is also accompanied by the words "Soon you can too".

This has led to fevered that NI is soon to release an iPad version of its industry-standard Traktor DJing software. This would seem like a natural next step for the company - we've had iMaschine, so why not iTraktor?

It remains to be seen how capable a Traktor app would be, of course, and whether or not it would offer support for NI's range of Traktor hardware controllers.

More news as we get it.