Trackstack is the app that brings crate digging to your pocket

Remember when flicking through vinyl in your local record shop was a thing? Well, it's back and it's even better (possibly), because now you can do it on your phone.
Trackstack has brought back crate digging for iOS with a new app that can access store collections and bring them right to your fingertips.
Currently only set up with access to Beatport (more outlets are on the way), Trackstack will enable you to filter down selections from your favourite retailers to find the tracks you want with ease, leaving you to create your own collections and customised Stacks to help you build your next set, mix or broadcast.
The app is available now on the App store for free. For more information, head on over to the Trackstack website.
Key features
- Swipe gesture to emulate a tradition crate digging motion
- Create personalised Stacks of saved tracks that help you organise set lists and personal playlists
- Dig into Beatport's extensive retail catalogue, with more integrations coming soon
- Genre and sub-genre feeds provide quick access to assorted tracks, releases and charts
- Filter sets lets you explore genre catalogs in depth using release dates and algorithm based recommendations
- View artist information and rate tracks at the touch of a button
- On the go mode lets you Stack tracks remotely without having Trackstack open using your headphone remote
- Enhance your discovery experience using artist, label and chart catalog search
- Get tracks into performance with exporting functions
- Connect with artists and labels through social media
- Get your preferred format with Discogs marketplace search
- Share and send tracks to other applications and services