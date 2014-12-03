TouchAble 3 iPad Ableton Live controller released

TouchAble was part of the original wave of iPad Ableton Live controller apps and, four years after it was first released, developer Zerodebug has unveiled version 3.

This arrives with plenty of new features, including the option to hook it up to your computer over USB. There's also a recoded version of the Server software, which promises to make the connection process between your tablet and laptop more straightforward than ever.

Also new is the Live Device Template Pack. Available as an in-app purchase, this offers 42 templates for Live's instruments and effects, and these are designed to resemble their look and feel.

TouchAble 3 is compatible with all generations of iPad and Ableton Live 8/9. It costs £17.49/$24.99 from the Apple App Store, though upgrades from previous versions are free.