Toontrack releases Pop! EZX expansion pack

PRESS RELEASE: With sounds recorded in legendary studios like New York´s Hit Factory, London´s 2Khz Studio or where Nashville´s A-list clientele go, Blackbird Studios, the Pop! EZX is the culmination of years of relentless recordings and a true testament to Toontrack's search for the perfect sound.

The Pop! EZX comes with a collection of ten mixed and matched drum kits delicately intertwined with custom percussion pieces. The result is an awe-inspiring and genre-defying battery tailored for anything from rock to pop and dance. In short: a melting pot for any and all things good about drums and percussion boiled down to a perfect blend of organic, unique and edgy sounds for any track you´d file under "popular music".

Includes:

10 preset drum kits

10 kicks

10 snares

5 sets of hats

5 sets of cymbals

5 sets of toms

Selected percussion including shakers, tambourine, cabasa, maracas, handclaps, snaps, cowbell,

claves and bells

Mixer presets

Extensive MIDI library included which is also available separately

Please note: this product requires EZdrummer or Superior Drummer.



RRP: £54.95 / €68.95

