Toontrack introduces EZkeys

PRESS RELEASE: EZkeys is a revolutionary plug-in and stand-alone instrument that combines a world-class piano player, songwriting partner, arranger and a meticulously sampled grand piano - all in one package.

Developed with Toontrack Music's forward thinking approach to music composition, EZkeys will, aside from deliver breathtakingly rich tonal qualities, also allow the user unlimited creativity through its groundbreaking functionality.

Songwriters will love how simple it is to create a song from parts, or turn a complete song into a beautifully played piano piece.

Want to transpose the key for a song or section? It´s easy! Experiment with different chords and progressions? Simple!

The songwriting & MIDI

EZkeys comes with an extensive MIDI library performed by a professional session pianist. Played with increasing complexity in all major genres such as Rock, Pop, Country, Gospel, Blues and Funk. Drag, drop and lay down the foundation to a track in no time!

The smart transpose functionality

Drag and drop MIDI in the timeline of the song browser, EZkeys analyzes and separates all chords. Transpose or alter any chord or full song on the fly. This works just as well with the included MIDI as any user imported files.

The timeless sound

EZkeys comes with a mint condition Steinway and Sons model D grand piano, sampled to perfection. Mixed to sit perfectly in a production environment without any additional tweaking.

RRP: £115.00

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Time + Space.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter