Tone2 ElectraX synth unveiled

Tone2 ElectraX: the specs suggest that this could be a real power synth.

Tone2, developers of the acclaimed Gladiator synth, has announced ElectraX, which it's billing as its new flagship instrument.

At the heart of this beast are 18 multi-synthesis oscillators, but these represent just the tip of the spec iceberg. Here's Tone2's summary of ElectraX's features:

* Four synthesizers in one interface

* High-end sound quality

* Huge sonic range

* High flexibility

* 13 different synthesis methods which can be combined

* Psychoacoustic processing

* Low CPU, multicore processor support

* Easy to use

* 4x multitimbral

* Presets by professional sound designers

* 23 exclusive analog modelled filter types

* 45 oscillator types

* 18 effect types; Master effect section with Equalizer

* More than 1000 waveforms

* 64x4 voices

* MIDI learn

* Customizable user interface with 4 skins

* Expandability

* Standalone version for PC

* Flexible preset management

* Context sensitive help

Scheduled for release in December. ElectraX, is PC- and Mac-compatible. Find out more on the Tone2 website.