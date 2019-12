The Two Voice Pro from Tom Oberheim is now available to buy in the UK, exclusively from KMR Audio.

The 37-note duophonic analogue synth is retailing for a not inconsiderable £3,100, and although currently sold out, we're told KMR Audio is expecting more units imminently.

We first saw this reissue of the original Two Voice at NAMM 2015. Needless to say, we're rather excited to see that it is now available on these shores, and you can expect a review on MusicRadar very soon.