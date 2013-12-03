Timbaland to host London production masterclass

Metropolis Studios and the Guardian are to host a run of production masterclasses with pop and R&B icon Timbaland in January 2014.

The rapper and producer - who has worked on countless hit records, including classic collaborations with the likes Aaliyah, Justin Timberlake and Jay Z - is set to deconstruct some of his track and take questions from the audience. Those attending will also receive a goodie bag and be able to attend a champagne reception.

Timbaland will present four separate sessions across Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 of January, at Metropolis's studio facility on Chiswick High Rd, London. Tickets don't come cheap, with standard passes priced at £249 and VIP tickets - which include a meet and greet and personal photo - cost £349.

Metropolis states that this is the first of a series of artist masterclasses to run at the studios. For full details, head to the Guardian Masterclass site.