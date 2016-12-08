This video from Korg tells you more about the Monologue

Korg has released a video introducing its latest analogue monosynth, with Chief engineer Tatsuya Takahashi handling presenting duties.

The Monologue was announced just last month, with Korg keen to stress that this new instrument isn't just a scaled down Minilogue. Far from it, as it offers a redesigned envelope section, modulation routing and a filter "with powerful low-end punch".

And there's more; a new drive circuit to add overtones and distortion, and an LFO that can be adjusted into an "ultra-high-speed range" for all-out craziness, or switched to one-shot mode so that it's akin to an additional envelope.

As you'd expect, we have reviewed the Korg Monologue, noting that it "carves its own distinct path through the current, increasingly crowded analogue terrain."

Korg has also released a four-part collection of overview videos, with the first one focussing on the oscillators. For more videos check out the playlist on YouTube.