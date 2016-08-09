This unearthed TV advert for the original TR-808 almost looks real

Let's just pretend for a second that it's still 808 day, as we present what looks for all the world like an original TV ad for Roland's iconic drum machine from the early '80s.

Now, as has been pointed out to us, not even Roland itself was aware that an advert even existed, but "retired ad producer" Karl Charles claims to have unearthed this while digging through his archives.

Despite its apparent authenticity, this seems like a remarkable turn of events - almost unbelievable, you might say. But go ahead and enjoy it anyway.