This new synth from AE Modular could be the cheapest modular system yet

AE Modular (abused electronics) is a new modular system that has just been launched on Kickstarter by Tangible Waves.

The system isn't your conventional Eurorack modular, as it uses a format with a smaller imprint (about 10 x 2.5 cm).

The project started out as a Lunetta-style synth, based on the work of the late Stanley Lunetta, whose synths were based on (mis)using digital logic chips for creating sound.

The system also dispenses with minijack patching, using patch-wires and pin-sockets instead, so costs can be dramatically reduced and space saved.

The system is available on Kickstarter now, with prices starting at €385 (plus shipping) for a system that features 14 modules.

AE Modular modules in detail