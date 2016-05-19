This is what 6 Pocket Operator synths sound like when they're hooked up

If anyone tries to tell you you that Teenage Engineering's Pocket Operator synths are nothing more than hipster trinkets, show them this video from Stefanwithapound who used all six of the little blighters (Rhythm, Sub, Factory, Arcade, Office and Robot) to cook up this impressive jam in his kitchen.

The video also features Bastl's MicroGranny and some slightly vomit-inducing rhythmic camerawork. It's a fine effort, though part of us is slightly concerned that someone could accidentally turn that hob on and everything could get fried.