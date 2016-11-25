This arcade-style MIDI controller will take command of your synths and plugins

Miclop Electronic has announced a new MIDI controller called the Ctrl Boy via its Facebook page, and it will be hitting Kickstarter in December.

With a design not too dissimilar to those beautiful arcade machines of old, Ctrl Boy already has presets for soft synths such as Massive, Omnisphere, FM8, Diva, Sylenth1, Iris 2 and others.

So far there is little other information, but we'll have more news for you when it becomes available.

Ctrl Boy main features